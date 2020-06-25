Cabinet Allows Resumption Of Cinemas From July 2

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the resumption of cinemas from July 2.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We introduce a ban on the operation of cinemas until July 1, 2020. That is, the possibility of their work from July 2," commented Minister of Health, Maksym Stepanov.

Moreover, according to him, the occupancy of the halls should be no more than 50%.

Besides, to open cinemas, regions must meet quarantine relaxation criteria.

