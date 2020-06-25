Cabinet Allocates UAH 672 Million To Eliminate Consequences Of Bad Weather In Western Regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 672 million to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in the Western regions.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To adopt an order to allocate funds from the state budget reserve fund in the amount of UAH 672 million to provide assistance to the population and conduct urgent emergency and recovery measures. It is envisaged to allocate funds to Ivano-Frankivsk region in the amount of UAH 470 million, Chernivtsi region - in the amount of UAH 30 million, Zakarpattia region - in the amount of UAH 30 million, Lviv region - in the amount of UAH 10 million, to the State Water Agency - in the amount of UAH 92 million, to the State Forestry Agency - in the amount of UAH 30 million,” said Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko.

Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov also proposed to allocate UAH 82 million to law enforcement agencies.

"For the same reasons, allocate UAH 82 million, of which UAH 41 million - to the State Emergency Service, UAH 22 million - the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine - UAH 19 million to eliminate the consequences of the disaster in five regions - Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Zakarpattia," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 4,600 residential houses were flooded, 110 kilometers of automobile roads were destroyed, and 427.5 kilometers of them were damaged over bad weather in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Three people were killed due to bad weather in Ivano-Frankivsk region, one of them went missing.