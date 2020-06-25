subscribe to newsletter
25 June 2020, Thursday, 17:40
Admission Process To Higher Educational Institutions Will Start On August 1

Даша Зубкова
The admission process to higher education institutions will start on August 1.

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Liubomyra Mandzii announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The admission process to higher education institutions will start on August 1," she said.

Mandzii noted that electronic applications for admission to higher education institutions can be submitted until August 22.

In the absence of a certificate of complete secondary education by August 22, one can submit an application in the electronic office of the applicant without a certificate, but with a record of his order.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an external independent testing (EIT) will be held from June 25 to July 17, the results will be announced by July 29.

An additional session of the EIT will be held from July 24 to August 10.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 81 Including 3 Medical Workers To 4,609 On June 24 – Klitschko
