Cabinet Appoints Shkarlet Acting Education And Science Minister

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Serhii Shkarlet, Rector of the Chernihiv National Technological University, as Deputy Minister of Education and Science and Acting Minister of Education and Science.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant decree at a meeting on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the acting Minister of Education and Science Liubomyra Mandzii for the work.

Serhii Shkarlet was born in 1972 in Uzbekistan, economist, professor, doctor of economic sciences.

Since July 2001, he is the rector of the Chernihiv Institute of Information, Business and Law of the International Scientific and Technical University named after Academician Yurii Buhai.

Since September 2006, he is the professor at the Department of Management of the International Scientific and Technical University named after Academician Yurii Buhai.

Since May 2010, he is the Rector of the Chernihiv State Technological University.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, Shmyhal proposed the Verkhovna Rada appoint Shkarlet as Minister of Education and Science, but the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation did not recommend the Parliament appoint him and the issue was not submitted to the session hall.