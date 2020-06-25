Total State Debt Up 0.8% To USD 82.1 Billion In May

The overall state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in May rose by 0.8% or USD 0.68 billion month over month to USD 82.12 billion.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state and state-secured debt as at late May made UAH 2,209.46 billion or USD 82.12 billion over the April’s UAH 2,196.42 billion or USD 81.44 billion.

The total size of the direct state debt as at May 31 made UAH 1,947.89 billion or USD 72.40 billion over UAH 1,934.89 billion or USD 71.74 billion a month earlier.

At the same time, the direct external debt fell from USD 40.17 billion to USD 39.32 billion.

The direct domestic debt rose from UAH 851.58 billion to UAH 889.85 billion (from USD 31.57 billion to USD 33.07 billion).

The state-secured debt as at May 31 made UAH 261.57 billion or USD 9.72 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the overall state (direct and secured) debt of Ukraine rose by 1.3% or USD 1.05 billion month over month to USD 81.43 billion.

In 2019, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 6.05 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 170 billion.

At the same time, in 2019, the amount of direct government debt increased by USD 7.2 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 98.9 billion.