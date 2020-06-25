Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 81 Including 3 Medical Workers To 4,609 On June 24 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 81 Including 3 Medical Workers To 4,609 On June 24 – Klitschk

On June 24, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 81 including three medical workers over June 23 to 4,609.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 51 women aged 18-78, 23 men aged 18-80, three girls aged 2-14, and four boys aged 7-17.

12 patients were hospitalized and the rest of the newly-infected people are staying in self-isolation.

A total of 33 people recovered on June 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,473 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases on June 24 was registered in Darnytskyi district - 13, Obolonskyi district - 12, in Solomiyanskyi district – 12, and in Shevchenkivskyi district - 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 99 including five medical workers over June 22 to 4,528.

On June 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 994 over June 23 to 40,008, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over June 23 to 1,067; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 5.7%, and the number of new lethal cases did not change.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 25, there were 40,008 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,067 lethal cases, and a total of 17,758 patients had recovered.

On June 24, a total of 994 new cases were registered, 349 people recovered, and 16 people died.

Therefore, on June 24, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (994 vs 349).

The share of new cases as at June 24 made 4.8% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 23.

The number of active sick people (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 25 was 21,183, up 3.1% over June 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (4,627), in the city of Kyiv (4,613) and Chernivtsi region (4,531).