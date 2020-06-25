Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 5.7% To 994 On June 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Unchanged At 16 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 5.7% To 994 On June 24, Number Of New Lethal Cases Unc

On June 24, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 994 over June 23 to 40,008, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over June 23 to 1,067; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 5.7%, and the number of new lethal cases did not change.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 25, there were 40,008 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine, the number included 1,067 lethal cases, and a total of 17,758 patients had recovered.

On June 24, a total of 994 new cases were registered, 349 people recovered, and 16 people died.

Therefore, on June 24, the number of newly-registered cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (994 vs 349).

The share of new cases as at June 24 made 4.8% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 23.

The number of active sick people (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 25 was 21,183, up 3.1% over June 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (4,627), in the city of Kyiv (4,613) and Chernivtsi region (4,531).

Besides, Rivne region has registered 3,248 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 2,454, Kyiv region – 2,373, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,171, Volyn region – 2,024, Kharkiv region – 1,947, Ternopil region – 1,815, Vinnytsia region – 1,753, Odesa region – 1,465, Zhytomyr region – 1,337, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,069 cases.

A total of 645 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 636 cases - in Kirovohrad region, 616 cases - in Cherkasy region, 561 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 506 cases - in Chernihiv region, 399 cases - in Donetsk region, 377 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 301 cases - in Poltava region, 277 cases - in Sumy region, 188 cases - in Kherson region and 75 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 940 over June 22 to 39,014, and the number of deaths for Covid-19 rose by 16 over June 22 to 1,051; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 12.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 30.4%.

On June 22, the number of the newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 833 over June 21 to 38,074, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 21 to 1,035; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 22.3%, and the number of lethal cases rose 2.3 times.