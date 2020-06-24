Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 13 Regions – Health Ministry

As at June 24, the city of Kyiv and 13 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine revised on June 22; as compared to the data available as at June 23, Zhytomyr region was declared to be meeting the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zakarpattia (58.43%) and Chernivtsi regions (53.64%) do not meet the criteria of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%).

The indicator of the number of tests (not less than 24 per hundred thousand people) is not met by Dnipropetrovsk region (23.94), Donetsk region (23.30), Luhansk region (18.81), Mykolayiv region (17.12), and Odesa region (21.41).

The indicator of the share of positive results of the PCR-tests (must not exceed 11%) is not met by Volyn region (19.33%), Zakarpattia region (14.54%), Lviv region (20.40%), Rivne region (23.23%) and Chernivtsi region (12.12%).

The criterion of the incidence rate week over week (must not exceed 10%) is not met by Zakarpattia region (10.78%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (18.99%), Kyiv region (23.23%), Odesa region (58.11%), Rivne region (76.76%), Ternopil region (28.66%) and Chernivtsi region (11.97%), as well as the city of Kyiv (11.55%).

In the city of Kyiv, the occupancy of beds at hospitals is 41.97%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people – 101.39, the share of positive PCR-tests – 4.04%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the toughening of the quarantine in the whole territory of the country could be possible in case the number of coronavirus cases grew in 10 and more regions.

On June 23, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 940 over June 22 to 39,014, and the number of deaths for Covid-19 rose by 16 over June 22 to 1,051; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 12.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 30.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 24, there were 39,014 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine. Besides, there were 1,051 lethal cases and 17,409 patients recovered.

On June 23, a total of 940 new coronavirus cases were registered, 453 people recovered and 16 people died.

Therefore, on June 23, the number of newly-infected people exceeded that of those recovered (940 vs 453).

The share of new cases as at June 23 made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 22.

As at the morning of June 24, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 20,554, up 2.3% over June 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in the city of Kyiv (4,528), Chernivtsi region (4,478) and Lviv region (4,423).