subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Term Of Special Regime Of Zelenskyy’s Work Due To His Wife’s Coronavirus Ends On June 26 - Presidential Office
24 June 2020, Wednesday, 18:58 20
Politics 2020-06-25T04:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Term Of Special Regime Of Zelenskyy’s Work Due To His Wife’s Coronavirus Ends On June 26 - Presidential Office

Term Of Special Regime Of Zelenskyy’s Work Due To His Wife’s Coronavirus Ends On June 26 - Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Olena Zelenska, First Lady, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

The Presidential Office states that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s special work regime, introduced in connection with the illness of his wife Olena Zelenska with coronavirus (COVID-19), ends on June 26.

Press service of the Presidential Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

On June 12, the Presidential Office announced that Zelenska received a positive test result for COVID-19.

At that time, she was feeling well and had no symptoms of the disease.

At the same time, on June 16, she was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia of moderate severity without the need for oxygen subsidies.

After the First Lady fell ill, Zelenskyy also underwent the coronavirus test and received a negative result.

He was recommended to observe self-isolation.

At the same time, under the Constitution, the President does not even have the right to temporarily delegate his powers, and quarantine and self-isolation situations are unauthorized.

Therefore, a special protocol of the President’s work regime was adopted.

Zelenskyy continued to go to the Office of the President, but limited the range of physical communication to guards and immediate assistants, transferred the meetings to online mode, excluded personal meetings, working trips outside the city and participation in public events in the coming days.

He also undergoes physical examinations daily, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

The term for such a special regime of his work ends on June 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, Zelenskyy went out to the miners on protest from Lviv region under the Presidential Office and promised to resolve the issue of non-payment of salaries to them.

In turn, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Timoshenko, said that on June 26 Zelenskyy will visit Kherson region to inspect the Big Construction project in the region.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyi Olena Zelenska First Lady Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19

50% Of Ukrainians Do Not Trust Zelenskyy - Social ...
NABU detectives decide to conduct unauthorized int...
First Lady Zelenska Hospitalized Over Covid-19
Zelenskyy Receives Negative Coronavirus Test Resul...
Ivano-Frankivsk Region Allocates UAH 1 Million For Alleviating Aftermath Of Bad Weather, Cabinet To Consider Allocating UAH 582 Million On Thursday
Term Of Special Regime Of Zelenskyy’s Work Due To His Wife’s Coronavirus Ends On June 26 - Presidential Office
News
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv And 13 Regions – Health Ministry 19:01
Term Of Special Regime Of Zelenskyy’s Work Due To His Wife’s Coronavirus Ends On June 26 - Presidential Office 18:58
Lviv Resumes Work Of Catering Establishments And Fitness Clubs 18:56
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 30 18:40
Ivano-Frankivsk Region Allocates UAH 1 Million For Alleviating Aftermath Of Bad Weather, Cabinet To Consider Allocating UAH 582 Million On Thursday 18:38
more news
Biden Requested Poroshenko Not To Let Groysman Dismiss Naftogaz Board Chairperson Kobolev – Derkach’s Records 12:36
Most Critical Situation Regarding Possible Introduction Of Tighter Restrictions In Ukraine’s Western Regions – Deputy Health Minister Liashko 17:52
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 14 Regions – Health Ministry 18:00
50% Of Ukrainians Do Not Trust Zelenskyy - Social Monitoring Poll 17:57
Rescuers Find Body Of Fifth Man Killed In Natural Gas Explosion In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv 12:34
more news
Biden Requested Poroshenko Not To Let Groysman Dismiss Naftogaz Board Chairperson Kobolev – Derkach’s Records 12:36
50% Of Ukrainians Do Not Trust Zelenskyy - Social Monitoring Poll 17:57
Rescuers Find Body Of Fifth Man Killed In Natural Gas Explosion In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv 12:34
Biden Requests Poroshenko To Ensure Non-Prosecution Of Yatsenyuk – Derkach’s Records 13:03
Kyiv Allows Work Of Restaurants, Cafes, Theaters, Cinemas And Pools 13:07
more news
Lviv Resumes Work Of Catering Establishments And Fitness Clubs
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok