Term Of Special Regime Of Zelenskyy’s Work Due To His Wife’s Coronavirus Ends On June 26 - Presidential Office

The Presidential Office states that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s special work regime, introduced in connection with the illness of his wife Olena Zelenska with coronavirus (COVID-19), ends on June 26.

Press service of the Presidential Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

On June 12, the Presidential Office announced that Zelenska received a positive test result for COVID-19.

At that time, she was feeling well and had no symptoms of the disease.

At the same time, on June 16, she was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia of moderate severity without the need for oxygen subsidies.

After the First Lady fell ill, Zelenskyy also underwent the coronavirus test and received a negative result.

He was recommended to observe self-isolation.

At the same time, under the Constitution, the President does not even have the right to temporarily delegate his powers, and quarantine and self-isolation situations are unauthorized.

Therefore, a special protocol of the President’s work regime was adopted.

Zelenskyy continued to go to the Office of the President, but limited the range of physical communication to guards and immediate assistants, transferred the meetings to online mode, excluded personal meetings, working trips outside the city and participation in public events in the coming days.

He also undergoes physical examinations daily, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

The term for such a special regime of his work ends on June 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, Zelenskyy went out to the miners on protest from Lviv region under the Presidential Office and promised to resolve the issue of non-payment of salaries to them.

In turn, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Timoshenko, said that on June 26 Zelenskyy will visit Kherson region to inspect the Big Construction project in the region.