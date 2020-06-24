Lviv Resumes Work Of Catering Establishments And Fitness Clubs

Lviv has resumed the work of catering establishments and fitness clubs.

This is stated in a message on the page of the mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the city emergency commission resumed work: of indoor catering facilities - up to 10 customers; sports and fitness clubs - up to 10 visitors," he wrote.

According to the report, the owners of these institutions should provide systemic ELISA testing for their employees.

Sadovyi said that such exemptions are a necessary step to preserve small and medium-sized businesses.

He noted that the epidemiological situation remains difficult, and adaptive quarantine will be extended until July 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, McDonald's Ukraine has resumed the work in restaurant halls in Kyiv, halls in Lviv and Lviv region, Zhytomyr and Rivne remain closed to visitors.