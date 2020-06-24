subscribe to newsletter
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 30

Даша Зубкова
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has summoned former President Petro Poroshenko for interrogation on June 30.

The press service of the authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In accordance with Articles 133, 135-139, 224 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, the suspect Poroshenko P.O. is summoned at 10:00 a.m. on June 30, 2020 to the State Bureau of Investigation for interrogation as a suspect, conducting simultaneous interrogation and other procedural actions in criminal proceedings No.62019000000000753,” the statement reads.

It is noted that attendance is required.

One needs to take a passport or other identification document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has postponed until July 1 the consideration of the issue of choosing a preventive measure to former president Petro Poroshenko in the case of the illegal appointment of Serhii Semochko as deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

