Ivano-Frankivsk Region Allocates UAH 1 Million For Alleviating Aftermath Of Bad Weather, Cabinet To Consider Allocating UAH 582 Million On Thursday

Ivano-Frankivsk Region Allocates UAH 1 Million For Alleviating Aftermath Of Bad Weather, Cabinet To Consider A

Ivano-Frankivsk region has allocated UAH 1 million for alleviating the aftermath of bad weather in the region and the Cabinet of Ministers will consider allocating UAH 582 million for this purpose at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The regions have decided on the first necessary financial assistance. There is a request for UAH 500 million in assistance from Ivano-Frankivsk region’s governor. UAH 1 million has already been allocated from the regional reserve fund," he said.

According to Shmyhal, there is a need to allocate UAH 82 million for repair of destroyed dams and coastline.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 4,600 residential buildings has been flooded, 110 kilometers of roads destroyed, and 427.5 kilometers of roads damaged by bad weather in Ivano-Frankivsk region as of 04:00 a.m. on June 24.