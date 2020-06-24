Ukrzaliznytsia Temporarily Cancels Running Of 7 Suburban Trains In Ivano-Frankivsk Region Due To Flooding

Due to large-scale flooding in Prykarpattia, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company temporarily, until overcome of the effects of the weather, canceled running of seven suburban trains in certain directions.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From June 24, 4 suburban trains Kolomyia - Sniatyn, Sniatyn - Kolomyia, Vorokhta - Ivano-Frankivsk and Ivano-Frankivsk - Vorokhta will not run.

Also, from June 25, Ukrzaliznytsia canceled running of 3 trains Sniatyn - Kolomyia, Kolomyia - Sniatyn, Vorokhta - Ivano-Frankivsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 4 a.m., June 24, a total of 4,600 residential houses had been flooded, 110 kilometers of automobile roads had been destroyed, and 427.5 kilometers of them had been damaged over bad weather in Ivano-Frankivsk region.