subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Prime Minister Shmyhal Leaves For Ivano-Frankivsk Region To Coordinate Actions To Overcome Bad Weather Consequences
24 June 2020, Wednesday, 13:10 7
Politics 2020-06-24T14:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Prime Minister Shmyhal Leaves For Ivano-Frankivsk Region To Coordinate Actions To Overcome Bad Weather Consequ

Prime Minister Shmyhal Leaves For Ivano-Frankivsk Region To Coordinate Actions To Overcome Bad Weather Consequences

Даша Зубкова
Prime Minister, Arsen Avakov, Interior Minister, SESU, Denys Shmyhal, Ivano-Frankivsk region, bad weather consequences, consequences, flooding, Mykola Chechotkin

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has left for Ivano-Frankivsk region to coordinate actions to overcome consequences of bad weather.

He has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the press service of the Presidential Office, Shmyhal, Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, and chairperson of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), Mykola Chechotkin, left there under the instruction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 4 a.m., June 24, a total of 4,600 residential houses had been flooded, 110 kilometers of automobile roads had been destroyed, and 427.5 kilometers of them had been damaged over bad weather in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister Arsen Avakov Interior Minister SESU Denys Shmyhal Ivano-Frankivsk region bad weather consequences consequences flooding Mykola Chechotkin

Shmyhal Admits Cancellation Of Local Elections In ...
Strengthening Of Quarantine In Ukraine Possible Up...
Ivano-Frankivsk Region Strengthens Quarantine Rest...
Zelenskyy Considering Avakov Good Minister
Kyiv Allows Work Of Restaurants, Cafes, Theaters, Cinemas And Pools
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 12.8% To 940 On June 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 30.4% To 16 – Public Health Center
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Temporarily Cancels Running Of 7 Suburban Trains In Ivano-Frankivsk Region Due To Flooding 13:16
Prime Minister Shmyhal Leaves For Ivano-Frankivsk Region To Coordinate Actions To Overcome Bad Weather Consequences 13:10
Kyiv Allows Work Of Restaurants, Cafes, Theaters, Cinemas And Pools 13:07
Biden Requests Poroshenko To Ensure Non-Prosecution Of Yatsenyuk – Derkach’s Records 13:03
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 12.8% To 940 On June 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 30.4% To 16 – Public Health Center 12:58
more news
Derkach released new records of conversations between people “who appear to be Biden and Poroshenko” 16:47
The initial amount of the bribe for closing the case against Burisma and the Biden family was $50 million, – Kulyk 15:44
Travel On Transit Through Ukraine Allowed Without Observation Or Self-Isolation - Border Service 18:49
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 14 Regions – Health Ministry 18:43
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 2,236 On June 21 13:19
more news
Derkach released new records of conversations between people “who appear to be Biden and Poroshenko” 16:47
The initial amount of the bribe for closing the case against Burisma and the Biden family was $50 million, – Kulyk 15:44
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 14 Regions – Health Ministry 18:43
50% Of Ukrainians Do Not Trust Zelenskyy - Social Monitoring Poll 17:57
Travel On Transit Through Ukraine Allowed Without Observation Or Self-Isolation - Border Service 18:49
more news
Prime Minister Shmyhal Leaves For Ivano-Frankivsk Region To Coordinate Actions To Overcome Bad Weather Consequences
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok