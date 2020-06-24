Prime Minister Shmyhal Leaves For Ivano-Frankivsk Region To Coordinate Actions To Overcome Bad Weather Consequences

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has left for Ivano-Frankivsk region to coordinate actions to overcome consequences of bad weather.

He has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the press service of the Presidential Office, Shmyhal, Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, and chairperson of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), Mykola Chechotkin, left there under the instruction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at 4 a.m., June 24, a total of 4,600 residential houses had been flooded, 110 kilometers of automobile roads had been destroyed, and 427.5 kilometers of them had been damaged over bad weather in Ivano-Frankivsk region.