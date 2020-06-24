Kyiv Allows Work Of Restaurants, Cafes, Theaters, Cinemas And Pools

The Kyiv City State Administration allowed the work of restaurants, cafes, theaters, cinemas and swimming pools.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The government allowed and the authorities, according to this, issued an order to resume work in the capital of: restaurants (without children's rooms), cafes, swimming pools for individual training. As well as cultural and artistic events for up to 10 people. Theaters and cinemas may work with a limited number of visitors and maintaining a distance between them," Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, the commission for emergency situations has prescribed the rules and conditions under which these facilities can operate.

At the same time, the city will monitor the observance of the rules of work of all facilities.

“I emphasize: if the epidemic situation worsens, Kyiv will return to restrictions. Today everyone should understand that we must take care! Observe the basic rules: a mask in transport and in public places, disinfectors, social distance,” Klitschko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv obliged owners and managers of retail chains, catering and consumer services to organize testing of employees for antibodies to coronavirus.