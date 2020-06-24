Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 12.8% To 940 On June 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 30.4% To 16 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 12.8% To 940 On June 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Do

On June 23, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 940 over June 22 to 39,014, and the number of deaths for Covid-19 rose by 16 over June 22 to 1,051; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 12.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 30.4%.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 24, there were 39,014 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine. Besides, there were 1,051 lethal cases and 17,409 patients recovered.

On June 23, a total of 940 new coronavirus cases were registered, 453 people recovered and 16 people died.

Therefore, on June 23, the number of newly-infected people exceeded that of those recovered (940 vs 453).

The share of new cases as at June 23 made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 22.

As at the morning of June 24, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 20,554, up 2.3% over June 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in the city of Kyiv (4,528), Chernivtsi region (4,478) and Lviv region (4,423).

Rivne region has registered 3,164 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 2,369, Kyiv region – 2,332, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,124, Volyn region – 1,955, Kharkiv region – 1,891, Ternopil region – 1,786, Vinnytsia region – 1,723, Odesa region – 1,370, Zhytomyr region -1,304, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,060.

Besides, a total of 634 cases have been recorded in Kirovohrad region, 627 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 614 cases - in Cherkasy region, 559 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 494 cases - in Chernihiv region, 376 cases - in Donetsk region, 368 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 300 cases - in Poltava region, 272 cases - in Sumy region, 188 cases - in Kherson region and 75 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, the number of the newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 833 over June 21 to 38,074, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 21 to 1,035; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 22.3%, and the number of lethal cases rose 2.3 times.

On June 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 681 over June 20 to 37,241, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over June 20 to 1,012; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 25%.