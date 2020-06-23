Emergency Service Ends Search And Rescue Operation Under Rubble Of Kyiv Apartment Building Destroyed By Explosion

Emergency Service Ends Search And Rescue Operation Under Rubble Of Kyiv Apartment Building Destroyed By Explos

The State Emergency Service has ended its search and rescue operation under the rubble of a multi-story apartment building that was destroyed by an explosion in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

The State Emergency Service’s head Mykola Chechotkin announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State Emergency Service’s units ended their search and rescue operation at 2:00 p.m. Unfortunately, the bodies of five dead people were recovered from under the rubble," he said.

According to Chechotkin, this situation is classified as a local emergency.

He said that the State Emergency Service’s units would return to their places of permanent location after 2-3 hours.

The Kyiv City State Administration’s deputy head Petro Panteleev said that the building would be guarded.

“The building will be guarded around the clock in order to prevent looting. Everything will be fenced,” he said.

According to Panteleev, entry to the sixth section of the building is prohibited because it is unsafe.

He also said that the building’s fifth section is currently being inspected.

"Preliminarily, we can say that its condition is satisfactory and that residents of the fifth section can return home in the evening. Water supply will be resumed," he added.

According to Panteleev, the sixth section will most likely be demolished.

All the cracks in the building will also be inspected, he said.

He added that the inspection would end on Tuesday.

According to Panteleev, a meeting with residents of the building to discuss compensation is scheduled for Thursday, June 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, rescuers recovered the body of the fifth victim of the explosion from the rubble of the apartment building on June 23.