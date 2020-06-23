Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 14 Regions – Health Ministry

As at June 23, a total of 14 regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine revised on June 22; as compared to the data available as at June 22, the list of the regions was added with Kyiv region, and Chernihiv region was declared to be meeting the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zakarpattia (57.83%) and Chernivtsi regions (54.23%) do not meet the criteria of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%).

The indicator of the number of tests (not less than 24 per hundred thousand people) is not met by Dnipropetrovsk region (20.03), Donetsk region (21.25), Luhansk region (18.68), Mykolayiv region (14.37), and Odesa region (19.44).

The indicator of the share of positive results of the PCR-tests (must not exceed 11%) is not met by Volyn region (19.32%), Zakarpattia region (15.47%), Lviv region (22.30%), Rivne region (19.02%) and Chernivtsi region (12.21%).

The criterion of the incidence rate week over week (must not exceed 10%) is not met by Zhytomyr region (20.38%), Zakarpattia region (32.47%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (31.80%), Kyiv region (11.72%), Odesa region (85.81%), Rivne region (29.86%), Ternopil region (22.03%) and Chernivtsi region (16.31%).

In the city of Kyiv, the occupancy of beds at hospitals is 44.22%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people – 93.67, the share of positive PCR-tests – 3.84%, and the dynamics is 3.21%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the toughening of the quarantine in the whole territory of the country could be possible in case the number of coronavirus cases grew in 10 and more regions.

On June 22, the number of the newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 833 over June 21 to 38,074, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 21 to 1,035; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 22.3%, and the number of lethal cases rose 2.3 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 23, there were 38,074 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine.

The number included 1,035 lethal cases and 16,956 patients had recovered.

On June 22, a total of 833 new cases were registered, 314 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 22, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (833 vs 314).

The share of new cases as at June 22 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 21.

As at June 23, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 20,083, up 2.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in the city of Kyiv (4,429), Chernivtsi region (4,419) and Lviv region (4,220).