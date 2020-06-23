50% Of Ukrainians Do Not Trust Zelenskyy - Social Monitoring Poll

50.2% of Ukrainians polled by the Social Monitoring Center do not trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is evidenced by the results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the poll, 41.3% of the respondents in it said they trusted the president.

Besides, 74% of the respondents in the poll do not trust the Cabinet of Ministers and 18.5% trust it.

Seventy-five percent do not trust the parliament and 18.3% trust it.

The poll results also indicate that 75.2% of the respondents in it do not trust the prosecutor's office and 12.6% trust it.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is not trusted by 73% of the respondents and trusted by 9.2%.

The State Bureau of Investigation is not trusted by 70.4% and trusted by 11.2%.

The National Police is not trusted by 67.5% and trusted by 22% of respondents trust it.

According to the results of the poll, the Ukrainian Armed Forces has the highest level of trust among Ukrainians, with 62.4% of the respondents saying they trust it and 30% saying they do not trust it.

The Social Monitoring Center polled 3,000 adults in Ukraine-controlled territory from June 10 to 19, using face-to-face interviews.

The statistical margin of sampling error is in the range of 1.1-1.9%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 49% of the respondents in a poll that the Social Monitoring Center conducted in February said they trusted Zelenskyy, 23% the Cabinet of Ministers, and 23% the parliament.