  • Police Draw Up 2,200 Administrative Protocols Due To Violation Of Self-Isolation Rules For 3 Months
23 June 2020, Tuesday, 17:54 22
Politics 2020-06-24T00:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Police Draw Up 2,200 Administrative Protocols Due To Violation Of Self-Isolation Rules For 3 Months

Даша Зубкова
police, administrative protocol, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, violation of quarantine, self isolation

As of June 9, the police drawn up 2,200 administrative protocols for violation of the rules of self-isolation for three months.

This is stated in the response of the Department of Preventive Activities of the National Police to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"As of June 9, 2020, since the introduction of quarantine restrictions and prohibitions on the territory of the state, the authorities (units) of the National Police of Ukraine drawn up more than 12,400 of administrative protocols provided in Article 44-3 (Violation of the rules regarding the quarantine of people) of the Code of Administrative Offenses, of which, in relation to: heads of trade and catering establishments - 949 protocols; employees of enterprises, institutions, organizations and other persons - 2,794 protocols. For violation of the quarantine rules of self-isolation by citizens, more than 2,200 protocols have been drawn up," the statement reads.

It is recalled that this article provides for the imposition of a fine on citizens from 1,000 to 2,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 17,000-34,000) and on officials - from 2,000 to 10,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 34,000-170,000) for violation of the rules regarding the quarantine of people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine on March 12 due to the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The police drawn up 37 administrative protocols for breaking the mask regime in the subway.

