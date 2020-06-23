subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Most Critical Situation Regarding Possible Introduction Of Tighter Restrictions In Ukraine’s Western Regions – Deputy Health Minister Liashko
23 June 2020, Tuesday, 17:52 35
Politics 2020-06-24T00:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Most Critical Situation Regarding Possible Introduction Of Tighter Restrictions In Ukraine’s Western Regions –

Most Critical Situation Regarding Possible Introduction Of Tighter Restrictions In Ukraine’s Western Regions – Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Viktor Liashko, quarantine restrictions, quarantine strengthening, western Ukraine

The most critical situation regarding the possibility of introduction of more stringent restrictions is in western regions of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko announced this at a press conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The most critical situation regarding the possibility of introduction of more stringent restrictions is in our western regions, particularly Zakarpattia, Lviv, and Volyn regions, where there has been a significant increase in the number of cases of the coronavirus disease," Liashko said.

The deputy minister also said that the requirement to wear face masks and maintain social distance, as well as the restrictions on the number of people who can simultaneously be in an enclosed space, would not be canceled throughout the country until July 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 14 regions have not met the updated criteria for relaxation of the coronavirus quarantine as of June 23.

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the quarantine could be tightened throughout the country in case of a rapid increase in the numbers of coronavirus cases in 10 or more regions.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Viktor Liashko quarantine restrictions quarantine strengthening western Ukraine

Court Fines Yermak, Trofymov, Liashko, Semchishyn,...
Quarantine And Fall In Investments Major Reasons F...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 6...
Number Of Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Decrease, Up ...
Emergency Service Ends Search And Rescue Operation Under Rubble Of Kyiv Apartment Building Destroyed By Explosion
50% Of Ukrainians Do Not Trust Zelenskyy - Social Monitoring Poll
News
Emergency Service Ends Search And Rescue Operation Under Rubble Of Kyiv Apartment Building Destroyed By Explosion 18:06
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 14 Regions – Health Ministry 18:00
50% Of Ukrainians Do Not Trust Zelenskyy - Social Monitoring Poll 17:57
Police Draw Up 2,200 Administrative Protocols Due To Violation Of Self-Isolation Rules For 3 Months 17:54
Most Critical Situation Regarding Possible Introduction Of Tighter Restrictions In Ukraine’s Western Regions – Deputy Health Minister Liashko 17:52
more news
Derkach released new records of conversations between people “who appear to be Biden and Poroshenko” 16:47
The initial amount of the bribe for closing the case against Burisma and the Biden family was $50 million, – Kulyk 15:44
Bakhmatyuk demands that Venediktova comply with court ruling to close trumped-up case targeting him 12:09
Travel On Transit Through Ukraine Allowed Without Observation Or Self-Isolation - Border Service 18:49
Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From Istanbul To Kyiv, Lviv And Odesa From July 1 13:07
more news
3 People Killed, 5 Injured In Explosion Of Natural Gas In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv 13:03
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 14 Regions – Health Ministry 18:43
Rescuers Find Body Of Fifth Man Killed In Natural Gas Explosion In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi District Of Kyiv 12:34
Bakhmatyuk demands that Venediktova comply with court ruling to close trumped-up case targeting him 12:09
Travel On Transit Through Ukraine Allowed Without Observation Or Self-Isolation - Border Service 18:49
more news
Revised Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 14 Regions – Health Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok