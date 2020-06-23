Most Critical Situation Regarding Possible Introduction Of Tighter Restrictions In Ukraine’s Western Regions – Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Most Critical Situation Regarding Possible Introduction Of Tighter Restrictions In Ukraine’s Western Regions –

The most critical situation regarding the possibility of introduction of more stringent restrictions is in western regions of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Health and Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko announced this at a press conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The most critical situation regarding the possibility of introduction of more stringent restrictions is in our western regions, particularly Zakarpattia, Lviv, and Volyn regions, where there has been a significant increase in the number of cases of the coronavirus disease," Liashko said.

The deputy minister also said that the requirement to wear face masks and maintain social distance, as well as the restrictions on the number of people who can simultaneously be in an enclosed space, would not be canceled throughout the country until July 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 14 regions have not met the updated criteria for relaxation of the coronavirus quarantine as of June 23.

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the quarantine could be tightened throughout the country in case of a rapid increase in the numbers of coronavirus cases in 10 or more regions.