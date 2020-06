Rescuers Find Body Of Fifth Man Killed In Natural Gas Explosion In High-Rise Apartment House In Darnytskyi Dis

Rescuers have found the body of the fifth person killed in the recent natural gas blast in one of the high-rise apartment houses in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, rescuers found the body of the fourth man killed in the explosion.