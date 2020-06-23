Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 61 To 4,429 On June 22, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 101 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 61 To 4,429 On June 22, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 101 – Klitsc

On June 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 61 over June 21 to 4,429, and the number of deaths rose by three to 101.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The overall number of the newly-infected people included 29 women aged 22-79, 28 men aged 24-88, two girls aged two and 10, and two boys aged two and 15.

A total of 17 patients were hospitalized, while the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation.

On June 22, a total of 24 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, 1,415 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

On June 22, the largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 13, Obolonskyi district – 8, Pecherskyi district – 8, and Dniprovskyi district – 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 43 over June 20 to 4,368.

On June 22, the number of the newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 833 over June 21 to 38,074, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 21 to 1,035; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 22.3%, and the number of lethal cases rose 2.3 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 23, there were 38,074 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine.

The number included 1,035 lethal cases and 16,956 patients had recovered.

On June 22, a total of 833 new cases were registered, 314 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 22, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (833 vs 314).

The share of new cases as at June 22 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 21.

As at June 23, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 20,083, up 2.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in the city of Kyiv (4,429), Chernivtsi region (4,419) and Lviv region (4,220).