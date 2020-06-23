Number Of Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Decrease, Up 22.3% To 833 On June 22, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 Times To 23 – Public Health Center

Number Of Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Decrease, Up 22.3% To 833 On June 22, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.3 T

On June 22, the number of the newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 833 over June 21 to 38,074, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 21 to 1,035; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 22.3%, and the number of lethal cases rose 2.3 times.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 23, there were 38,074 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine.

The number included 1,035 lethal cases and 16,956 patients had recovered.

On June 22, a total of 833 new cases were registered, 314 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 22, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (833 vs 314).

The share of new cases as at June 22 made 2.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 21.

As at June 23, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 20,083, up 2.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in the city of Kyiv (4,429), Chernivtsi region (4,419) and Lviv region (4,220).

Rivne region has registered 3,038 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 2,291, Kyiv region – 2,285, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,091, Volyn region – 1,894, Kharkiv region – 1,844, Ternopil region – 1,744, Vinnytsia region – 1,690, Odesa region – 1,333, Zhytomyr region – 1,295, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,049.

A total of 631 cases have been registered in Kirovohrad region, 622 case - in Khmelnytskyi region, 605 cases - in Cherkasy region, 555 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 485 cases - in Chernihiv region, 368 cases - in Donetsk region, 366 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 296 cases - in Poltava region, 263 case - in Sumy region, 188 cases - in Kherson region and 73 case - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 681 over June 20 to 37,241, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over June 20 to 1,012; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 25%.

On June 20, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 735 over June 19 to 36,560, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 19 to 1,002; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.6%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11.1%.