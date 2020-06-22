Klitschko To Run For Kyiv Mayor From Udar Party

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, intends to run for mayor of Kyiv from the Udar political party, the leader of which he is, in the autumn elections.

Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For many years I have been the leader of the Udar political force, which has always fought and defended democratic, European values. I will run for the mayor from my political force, and I will also lead the team to local elections, in particular to the Kyiv City Council," he said.

Klitschko noted that his team, after weighing the possible options for cooperation, decided to go separately with its political force.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the European Solidarity political party suggested Klitschko to run for mayor of Kyiv from their political force and to head their party’s list in the elections to the Kyiv City Council.

Klitschko also decided not to participate in the creation of the Propozytsiya party, which was created by the mayors of Dnipro Borys Filatov, of Mykolaiv – Oleksandr Senkevych, of Kropyvnytskyi - Andrii Raikovych, of Zhytomyr - Serhii Sukhomlyn, of Chernivtsi – Oleksii Kaspruk and of Kakhovka of Kherson region - Andrii Diachenko.