Travel On Transit Through Ukraine Allowed Without Observation Or Self-Isolation - Border Service

22 June 2020, Monday, 18:49
Travel on transit through Ukraine is allowed without placement under observation or self-isolation.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A few days ago, the government allowed people to travel through Ukraine on transit without quarantine. The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers made the corresponding changes to the resolution No.392 dated May 20, 2020. At the same time, the government determined that people traveling on transit through Ukraine should not be placed under observation or required to go into two-week self-isolation if they intend to leave Ukraine within two days," the statement said.

Besides, the amendments stipulates that border guards should not allow foreigners and stateless persons to cross Ukraine’s state border (excluding foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing in Ukraine, persons recognized as refugees, or persons in need of additional protection) without insurance covering treatment of COVID-19 and without placement under observation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, passage of passenger buses through Ukraine’s state borders resumed on June 17.

