  • Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 14 Regions – Health Ministry
The Health Ministry states that as of June 22, the city of Kyiv and 14 regions of Ukraine do not meet the quarantine relaxation criteria.

This follows from the respective statement by the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The indicator of the occupancy of beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (set at not more than 50%) is not met by Zakarpattia region (59.64%) and Chernivtsi region (51.54%).

The indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set at not less than 12) is not met by Dnipropetrovsk region (18.97), Donetsk region (20.87), Luhansk region (17.95), Mykolaiv region (17.88), Odesa region )19.09) and Chernihiv region (22.72).

The indicator of the share of positive results of the PCR test (not more than 11%) is not met by Volyn region (21.17%), Zakarpattia region (14.91%), Lviv region (25.19%), Rivne region (20.05%) and Chernivtsi region (13.14%).

The indicator of the incidence rate over the previous week (no more than 10%) is not met by Volyn region (24.87), Zhytomyr region (19.19), Zakarpattia region (20.16), Ivano-Frankivsk region (49.96), Lviv region (19.10), Rivne region (62.87), Ternopil region (27.75), and Chernivtsi region (37.19).

The hospital bed occupancy in Kyiv city is 40.50% and the indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people is 96.47, the share of PCR tests - 3.34%, and the incidence rate - 22.70%.

The application of new indicators allowed Kyiv to be recognized as meeting the criteria for the quarantine relaxation, as opposed to the application of old ones.

At the same time, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Chernihiv regions were included in the list of regions that do not meet the relaxation criteria and where tightening of restrictions is possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 735 over June 19 to 36,560, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 19 to 1,002; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.6%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 21, there were 36,560 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine. The number included 1,002 lethal cases.

Besides, the number of those, who had recovered as at the morning of June 21, made 16,509.

A total of 735 new cases were registered on June 20, a total of 103 recovered and eight people died.

Therefore, on June 20, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded that of those recovered (535 vs 103).

The share of new cases on June 20 made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of the coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Chernivtsi region (4,324), Kyiv city (4,325), and Lviv region (3,780).

Rivne region has recorded 2,872 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 2,208 cases, Zakarpattia region - 2,149, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,015, Kharkiv region – 1,805, Volyn region – 1,782, Ternopil region – 1,688, Vinnytsia region – 1,647, Zhytomyr region – 1,257, Odesa region – 1,266, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,042.

Travel On Transit Through Ukraine Allowed Without Observation Or Self-Isolation - Border Service
