Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 7.3% To 681 On June 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 10 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 7.3% To 681 On June 21, Number Of New Lethal Case

On June 21, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 681 over June 20 to 37,241, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over June 20 to 1,012; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 25%.

The virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 22, there were a total of 37,241 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ukraine.

The number included 1,012 lethal cases and 16,642 recovered people.

On June 21, a total of 681 new cases were registered, 133 people recovered, and 10 people died.

Therefore, on June 21, the number of newly-infected people exceeded that of the recovered (681 vs 133).

The share of new cases on June 21 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 20.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 22 made 19,587, up 2.8% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in the city of Kyiv (4,368), Chernivtsi region (4,357) and Lviv region (3,980).

Rivne region registered a total of 2,963 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 2,236 cases, Zakarpattia region – 2,188, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,056, Volyn region – 1,852, Kharkiv region – 1,811, Ternopil region – 1,728, Vinnytsia region – 1,660, Odesa region – 1,304, Zhytomyr region – 1,270, and in Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,042.

A total of 627 cases were registered in Kirovohrad region, 622 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 603 cases - in Cherkasy region, 555 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 480 cases - in Chernihiv region, 366 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 362 cases - in Donetsk region, 293 cases - in Poltava region, 258 cases - in Sumy region, 188 cases - in Kherson region and 72 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 735 over June 19 to 36,560, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 19 to 1,002; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.6%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11.1%.

On June 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 841 over June 18 to 35,825, and the number of deaths rose by nine over June 18 to 994; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 8.7%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 52.6%.