22 June 2020, Monday
Politics 2020-06-22T13:14:20+03:00
Ukrainian news
Odesa Toughens Quarantine

Odesa Toughens Quarantine

Даша Зубкова
The city of Odesa has toughened the quarantine restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The respective decision was taken at a meeting of the Odesa commission for environmental safety and emergency situations on June 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the protocol, the decision is taking effect on Monday, June 22.

In particular, Odesa banned children resorts, mass events with the participation of over one person for 5 sq.m and stay outside without documents.

Besides, the city restricted the number of people able to stay on public transport to the number of seats; carriers must provide drivers with individual protection means and control their use.

Odesa city restaurants must ensure 1.5- distance between the tables and place not more than four people at them.

Beach lessees are recommended provide the same distancing between sunbeds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, Ternopil region toughened the quarantine restrictions.

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 7.3% To 681 On June 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 25% To 10 – Public Health Center
