Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From Istanbul To Kyiv, Lviv And Odesa From July 1

The Turkish Airlines air company intends to resume its flights from Istanbul to Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa from July 1.

This follows from its online ticket booking system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the air company is planning to fly to Kyiv 10 times a week, five times a week to Lviv, and daily to Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkey is ready to receive Ukrainian tourists without self-isolation and coronavirus tests from July.