UIA Installs Laboratory To Hold Coronavirus Tests At Boryspil International Airport

The Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company has organized a laboratory to conduct coronavirus tests at the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region).

UIA President, Yevhen Dykhne, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the laboratory would be used to test plane crews.

The laboratory allows receiving PCR-tests within 40 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, director general of the Boryspil International Airport, Pavlo Riabikin, said that the airport has facilities for laboratories.