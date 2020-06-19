IMF Admits Next Revision Of Cooperation Program With Ukraine In September

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) admits next revision of the program for cooperation with Ukraine in September 2020.

Director of the Communications Department of the IMF, Gerry Rice, said this at a briefing on June 18, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Mr. Rice added that the requirements Ukraine is expected to meet to obtain the next tranche are mentioned in published document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, is expecting the revision of the program with the IMF before September.

On June 9, the IMF Executive Board approved a new credit program for Ukraine with the first tranche worth USD 2.1 billion.

On June 12, Ukraine obtained the first tranche.