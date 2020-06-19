Health Ministry To Initiate Toughening Of Control Over Observation Of Quarantine Restrictions

The Health Ministry of Ukraine intends to initiate tougher control over the observation of the quarantine restrictions.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to initiate larger fines for ignoring of face masks on inside and on public transport.

On March 17, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduced a fine of UAH 170,000 for violation of the quarantine rules and imprisonment for 5-8 years in case such violations entail people’s deaths.