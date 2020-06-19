Court Fines Yermak, Trofymov, Liashko, Semchishyn, Habinet UAH 17,000 For Visiting Cafe Without Facemasks

The Khmelnytskyi City District Court has imposed fines of UAH 17,000 on the Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak, the Office of the President of Ukraine’s deputy head Serhii Trofymov, Ukraine’s Senior Mediccal Officer Viktor Liashko, Khmelnytskyi’s Mayor Oleksandr Simchishyn, and the Khmelnytskyi region’s Governor Dmytro Habinet for entering a cafe without facemasks.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was made on Friday.

The court found all the officials guilty of committing an administrative offense under Article 44-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The court ruled that they violated the quarantine by visiting a cafe in Khmelnytskyi without wearing facemasks.

They can appeal against the court’s decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have filed administrative reports against Zelenskyy and members of his team for violating the quarantine when they entered a cafe during a visit to Khmelnytskyi region on June 3.