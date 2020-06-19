subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Appoints Abramovskyi As Environment Minister
19 June 2020, Friday, 12:56 4
Politics 2020-06-19T12:57:25+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Appoints Abramovskyi As Environment Minister

Rada Appoints Abramovskyi As Environment Minister

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, Roman Abramovskyi, minister of environment and natural resources, Abramovskyi

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed deputy energy and environment minister, Roman Abramovskyi, as the minister of environment and natural resources.

A total of 264 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 3586, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In October 2019, Abramovskyi was appointed as a deputy energy and environmental protection minister.

In the period of February – September 2015, Abramovskyi occupied the position of a deputy minister for regional development, construction and housing-public utility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers divided the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry into the Energy Ministry and the Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ministry.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Roman Abramovskyi minister of environment and natural resources Abramovskyi

Court Postpones Consideration Of Preventive Measure To Poroshenko Until July 1
State Budget Lost UAH 7 Billion In Revenue In January-May 2020 Due To Poor Quality Of Currency Exchange-Rate Forecast – Accounting Chamber
News
Rada Appoints Abramovskyi As Environment Minister 12:56
Court Stops Proceeding Against President Zelenskyy Over Violation Of Quarantine Due To Necessity For Constitutional Court’s Official Explanation Of His Immunity 12:53
3 Cases Against Poroshenko Dismissed In Absence Of Corpus Delicti In His Actions – Venediktova 12:51
Court Arrests Head Of Kherson Regional Council Manher Suspected Of Ordering Assault On Activist Handziuk 12:49
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 5th Day In Row, Up 11.1% To 921, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.4% To 19 On June 18 – Public Health Center 12:45
more news
Boryspil International Airport Servicing Flights In Routine Mode, To Send 11 International Flights On June 17 13:20
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31 17:44
NBU's move to remove from market Oleg Bakhmatyuk' Financial Initiative Bank unlawful, Supreme Court rules (document) 16:32
5 Countries Ready To Receive Ukrainian Tourists - Tourism Development Center 17:48
Ukraine Starts Negotiations On Procurement Of Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine After Completion Of Its Clinical Tests 13:17
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Regional Trains From June 19 To 21 And From June 26 To 29 13:23
Yermak Speaks Ukrainian During Normandy Format Talks, Uses Interpreter During Speeches By Russian Presidential Administration’s Deputy Head Kozak 17:56
Number Of New Covid-19 Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 9.4% To 829 On June 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 25.8% To 23 – Public Health Center 12:53
Rada Refuses To Approve Cabinet’s Activity Program 12:56
Rada Refuses To Terminate MP Vakarchuk’s (Holos) Powers 12:59
more news
Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2020
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok