Rada Appoints Abramovskyi As Environment Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed deputy energy and environment minister, Roman Abramovskyi, as the minister of environment and natural resources.

A total of 264 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 3586, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In October 2019, Abramovskyi was appointed as a deputy energy and environmental protection minister.

In the period of February – September 2015, Abramovskyi occupied the position of a deputy minister for regional development, construction and housing-public utility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers divided the Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry into the Energy Ministry and the Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ministry.