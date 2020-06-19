subscribe to newsletter
  Court Stops Proceeding Against President Zelenskyy Over Violation Of Quarantine Due To Necessity For Constitutional Court's Official Explanation Of His Immunity
Court Stops Proceeding Against President Zelenskyy Over Violation Of Quarantine Due To Necessity For Constitutional Court’s Official Explanation Of His Immunity

The Khmelnytskyi City District Court has suspended a proceeding upon an administrative protocol against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over violation of the quarantine during a visit to a café due to the necessity for an official explanation from the Constitutional Court regarding the immunity of the President.

Respective decision was taken by the court on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the court, Zelenskyy has the immunity in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine and bringing him to administrative responsibility should be explained by the Constitutional Court.

Therefore, the Khmelnytskyi court decided to suspend the proceeding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have drawn up administrative protocols on violation of the quarantine by Zelenskyy and his team members over visiting of a café during their trip to Khmelnytskyi region on June 3.

