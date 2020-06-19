Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 5th Day In Row, Up 11.1% To 921, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.4% To 19 On June 18 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 5th Day In Row, Up 11.1% To 921, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 17.4% To

On June 18, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 921 over June 17 to 34,984, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over June 17 to 985; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 11.1%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 17.4%.

The virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 19, Ukraine had registered a total of 34,984 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 985 lethal ones.

Besides, 16,033 patients had recovered.

On June 18, a total of 921 new cases were registered, 586 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on June 18, the indicator of new coronavirus cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (921 vs 586).

The share of newly-infected people on June 18 made 2.7% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 17.

The number of active sick (the number of the sick less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 19 made 17,966, up 1.8% over June 18.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people was registered in Chernivtsi region (4,221), Kyiv city (4,176), and Lviv region (3,540).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 2,693 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 2,142 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,960, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,940, Kharkiv region – 1,744, Volyn region – 1,673, Ternopil region – 1,605, Vinnytsia region – 1,596, Zhytomyr region – 1,201, Odesa region – 1,200, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,021.

A total of 608 cases have been recorded in Khmelnytskyi region, 604 cases - in Kirovohrad region, 585 cases - in Cherkasy region, 547 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 459 cases - in Chernihiv region, 350 cases - in Donetsk region, 338 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 289 cases - in Poltava region, 246 cases - in Sumy region, 185 cases - in Kherson region, and 71 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over June 16 to 34,063, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 16 to 966; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 9.4%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 25.8%.

On June 16, the number of newly-registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine rose by 758 over June 15 to 33,234, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over June 14 to 943; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 13.8%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.8 times.