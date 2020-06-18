Regional Commissions Will Be Able To Strengthen Quarantine In Certain Settlements From June 22 - Health Minister Liashko

Regional Commissions Will Be Able To Strengthen Quarantine In Certain Settlements From June 22 - Health Minist

From June 22, the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations will be able to strengthen quarantine in certain settlements.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Strengthening - where transport, public catering establishments, sports facilities, hairdressing salons, beauty salons will be closed - decisions will be made by local authorities by convening commissions of technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations. But we will increase the role of the senior medical officer of the region. It is his submission that should be the basis and definition of those areas that should be established," he said.

Liashko noted that the new indicators of the epidemiological situation, which will begin to operate from June 22, will determine not only a relaxation, but also strengthening of quarantine.

"Restrictive anti-epidemic measures are now applied not for the whole region. The regional commission may decide to close certain settlements, certain areas of activity in settlements," the deputy minister emphasized.

He also said that the Ministry of Health, together with the Kyiv School of Economics, has developed several scenarios of the development of the epidemic of coronavirus infection in Ukraine.

According to Liashko, if no measures were taken to intervene in the spread of the disease, by the end of the year about 125,000 people would have died in Ukraine.

With the introduction of quarantine for various seasonality of the disease and the rigidity of quarantine measures, the estimated number of deaths by the end of the year is in the range of 1,000-7,000 people.

According to various scenarios, by 2021, from 120,000 to 650,000 Ukrainians can get a coronavirus infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that strengthening of quarantine throughout the country is possible with the rapidly increasing incidence of coronavirus in 10 or more regions.

As of the morning of June 18, Ukraine confirmed 34,063 cases of coronavirus infection, 15,447 people recovered, 966 died.