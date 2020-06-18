subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Regional Commissions Will Be Able To Strengthen Quarantine In Certain Settlements From June 22 - Health Minister Liashko
18 June 2020, Thursday, 18:44 24
Politics 2020-06-19T03:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Regional Commissions Will Be Able To Strengthen Quarantine In Certain Settlements From June 22 - Health Minist

Regional Commissions Will Be Able To Strengthen Quarantine In Certain Settlements From June 22 - Health Minister Liashko

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., quarantine strengthening, regional commissions

From June 22, the regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations will be able to strengthen quarantine in certain settlements.

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Strengthening - where transport, public catering establishments, sports facilities, hairdressing salons, beauty salons will be closed - decisions will be made by local authorities by convening commissions of technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations. But we will increase the role of the senior medical officer of the region. It is his submission that should be the basis and definition of those areas that should be established," he said.

Liashko noted that the new indicators of the epidemiological situation, which will begin to operate from June 22, will determine not only a relaxation, but also strengthening of quarantine.

"Restrictive anti-epidemic measures are now applied not for the whole region. The regional commission may decide to close certain settlements, certain areas of activity in settlements," the deputy minister emphasized.

He also said that the Ministry of Health, together with the Kyiv School of Economics, has developed several scenarios of the development of the epidemic of coronavirus infection in Ukraine.

According to Liashko, if no measures were taken to intervene in the spread of the disease, by the end of the year about 125,000 people would have died in Ukraine.

With the introduction of quarantine for various seasonality of the disease and the rigidity of quarantine measures, the estimated number of deaths by the end of the year is in the range of 1,000-7,000 people.

According to various scenarios, by 2021, from 120,000 to 650,000 Ukrainians can get a coronavirus infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that strengthening of quarantine throughout the country is possible with the rapidly increasing incidence of coronavirus in 10 or more regions.

As of the morning of June 18, Ukraine confirmed 34,063 cases of coronavirus infection, 15,447 people recovered, 966 died.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine. quarantine strengthening regional commissions

Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv Cit...
Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2...
Number Of New Covid-19 Growing 4th Day In Row, Up ...
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31
Court Postpones Consideration Of Preventive Measure To Poroshenko Until July 1
State Budget Lost UAH 7 Billion In Revenue In January-May 2020 Due To Poor Quality Of Currency Exchange-Rate Forecast – Accounting Chamber
News
Regional Commissions Will Be Able To Strengthen Quarantine In Certain Settlements From June 22 - Health Minister Liashko 18:44
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By Kyiv City And 9 Regions – Health Ministry 18:41
State Budget Lost UAH 7 Billion In Revenue In January-May 2020 Due To Poor Quality Of Currency Exchange-Rate Forecast – Accounting Chamber 18:34
Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2020 18:32
Court Postpones Consideration Of Preventive Measure To Poroshenko Until July 1 18:29
more news
Boryspil International Airport Servicing Flights In Routine Mode, To Send 11 International Flights On June 17 13:20
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31 17:44
5 Countries Ready To Receive Ukrainian Tourists - Tourism Development Center 17:48
Ukraine Starts Negotiations On Procurement Of Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine After Completion Of Its Clinical Tests 13:17
The new invention of Kharkiv scientists allows to deliver medical care to Ukraine Joint Forces Operation fighters more better and faster 13:35
more news
Yermak Speaks Ukrainian During Normandy Format Talks, Uses Interpreter During Speeches By Russian Presidential Administration’s Deputy Head Kozak 17:56
Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Regional Trains From June 19 To 21 And From June 26 To 29 13:23
NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner Status Grants Ukraine Greater Access To Exercises And Intelligence Sharing – Kuleba 17:53
Number Of New Covid-19 Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 9.4% To 829 On June 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 25.8% To 23 – Public Health Center 12:53
Rada Refuses To Approve Cabinet’s Activity Program 12:56
more news
Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2020
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok