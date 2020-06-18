subscribe to newsletter
Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2020

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, school, Coronavirus, quarantine, test, COVID-19, adaptive quarantine., EIT, external independent testing

The Verkhovna Rada established the voluntary passage of external independent testing (EIT) by students completing general secondary education in the 2019/2020 academic year in connection with the coronavirus.

356 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.3669, with the minimum required 226, in general - 356, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, students completing full secondary education in 2019/2020 are exempted from passing the state final certification.

They have the right to pass the state final certification, including in the form of an external independent testing, as they wish.

The explanatory note states that the need for adoption of the document is due to the epidemic situation in the country and the need to provide school graduates with the right to choose the type of assessment of learning outcomes: by annual assessment, state final certification or state final certification in the form of EIT.

It is emphasized that the purpose of the bill is to minimize the risks of coronavirus disease during the assessment of learning outcomes.

Also, parliamentarians allowed the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov to immediately sign the corresponding bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the passage of the trial EIT on June 15 and 17 directly at the assessment centers, allowing it to be conducted only online.

EIT should be held from June 25 to July 17.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers extended quarantine in connection with coronavirus until July 31.

