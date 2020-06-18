Court Postpones Consideration Of Preventive Measure To Poroshenko Until July 1

subscribe to newsletter
18 June 2020, Thursday, 18:29 11
Даша Зубкова
court, Petro Poroshenko, Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, former President, preventive measure

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has postponed until July 1 the consideration of the issue of choosing a preventive measure to former president Petro Poroshenko.

Judge Serhii Vovk made this decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the decision is justified by the fact that the Office of Prosecutor General changed the application for the preventive measure from arrest to a personal obligation.

Vovk said that he must hand in a petition for the defense for familiarization.

The next meeting will be held on July 1 at 2:00 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova asked the Pecherskyi District Court to choose a preventive measure for former president Petro Poroshenko in the form of a personal obligation instead of an arrest with a bail of UAH 10 million, which the prosecutor’s office had previously requested.

court Petro Poroshenko Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv former President preventive measure

Rada Makes EIT For School Graduates Voluntary In 2020
