Court Will Consider Venediktova’s Request On Postponement Of Poroshenko’s Case Hearing During Hearing Itself At 3:15 P.M.

Court Will Consider Venediktova’s Request On Postponement Of Poroshenko’s Case Hearing During Hearing Itself A

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider the request of Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, to postpone the hearing on selection of a measure of restraint for former president, Petro Poroshenko, over his father’s death at the hearing itself at 3:15 p.m.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press secretary of the court, Vitalii Cherhavyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, has requested the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to postpone the hearing on selection of the measure of restraint for former president, Petro Poroshenko, over the death of his father.