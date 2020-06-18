Rada Refuses To Approve Cabinet’s Activity Program

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to approve the updated activity program of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

A total of 207 parliamentary members backed respective bill 3330, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The updated program envisioned average annual growth in physical volumes of export by at least 5%; financing of the security and defense sector at the level of at least 5% of the expected GDP, and 10% of the Ukraine’s GDP will form the IT-sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine sent the first program for further update.