Number Of New Covid-19 Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 9.4% To 829 On June 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 25.8% To 23 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 9.4% To 829 On June 17, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 2

On June 17, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over June 16 to 34,063, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over June 16 to 966; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 9.4%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 25.8%.

The virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 18, Ukraine registered a total of 34,063 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 966 lethal ones.

Besides, 15,477 patients recovered.

On June 17, 829 new cases were registered, 504 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on June 17, the indicator of new cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (829 vs 504).

The share of new coronavirus cases on June 17 made 2.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 16.

The number of active sick people (less those, who recovered and died) as at June 18 made 17,650, up 1.7% over June 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (4,135), in the city of Kyiv (4,084), and Lviv region (3,398).

Besides, Rivne region recorded 2,572 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 2,119 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,893 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,882, Kharkiv region – 1,707, Volyn region – 1,610, Vinnytsia region – 1,563, Ternopil region – 1,542, Odesa region – 1,188, Zhytomyr region – 1,154, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,021.

A total of 604 cases were registered in Kirovohrad region, 587 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 568 cases - in Cherkasy region, 541 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 448 cases - in Chernihiv region, 349 cases - in Donetsk region, 323 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 287 cases - in Poltava region, 236 cases - in Sumy region, 184 cases - in Kherson region, and 68 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, the number of newly-registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine rose by 758 over June 15 to 33,234, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over June 14 to 943; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 13.8%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.8 times.

On June 15, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 666 over June 14 to 32,476, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over June 14 to 912; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.3%.