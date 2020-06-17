Yermak Speaks Ukrainian During Normandy Format Talks, Uses Interpreter During Speeches By Russian Presidential Administration’s Deputy Head Kozak

Yermak Speaks Ukrainian During Normandy Format Talks, Uses Interpreter During Speeches By Russian Presidential

The Office of President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak speaks in the Ukrainian language during talks between the foreign-policy advisers of the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) and uses the services of an interpreter when the Russian Presidential Administration’s deputy head Dmitry Kozak is speaking.

Yermak stated this in an interview with the Livyi Bereh publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I always speak Ukrainian when we are holding talks in the Normandy format and use a translator when Kozak and the Russian side are speaking," he said.

According to him, this is a matter of principle.

He also expressed hope that a meeting of Normandy format leaders will be held this year, in the coming months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced in early June that the foreign ministers of the Normandy format countries would meet soon.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted that a Normandy format meeting would take place after the coronavirus pandemic.