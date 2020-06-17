subscribe to newsletter
  • Ecolines Bus Carrier Will Resume Trips To Poland From June 18
17 June 2020, Wednesday, 17:51 20
Ecolines Bus Carrier Will Resume Trips To Poland From June 18

Ecolines Bus Carrier Will Resume Trips To Poland From June 18

Даша Зубкова
The Ecolines bus carrier will resume bus services to Poland from June 18.

Ecolines has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European operator of regular international passenger transportation Ecolines announces the resumption of trips from Kyiv to Warsaw and Szczecin from June 18," the statement reads.

The first trip in the direction of Warsaw will be sent at 07:00 a.m.; in the direction of Szczecin - at 04:00 p.m.

Ticket price, according to information on the company’s website, is UAH 790.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 15, Ukraine resumed passenger air transportation to a number of countries in the so-called green zone.

Ecolines is the European chain of international bus passenger transportation; a trademark, under which several national carriers operate that adhere to uniform rules.

Routes cover more than 20 European countries.

