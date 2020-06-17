Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is proposed to extend quarantine in Ukraine and the regions taking into account the epidemic situation until July 31,” Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

Besides, additional quarantine relaxation criteria were approved.

“The main thing is the occupancy of beds in healthcare facilities. If it exceeds 50%, quarantine needs to be strengthened,” Stepanov said.

By the criterion of the number of tests per 100,000 people, the boundary indicator is increased from at least 12 to at least 24.

It will be also taken into account the rate of increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection.

According to the statement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Facebook page, a region with a significant spread of the disease will be considered a region with a case detection rate of more than 11% and an indicator of the dynamics of an increase in the number of new cases of infection - more than 8 cases per 100,000 people.

When determining the criterion for the number of tests, tests will be taken into account both by the method of polymerase chain reaction (PCR test) and by the method of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA test).

Updated mechanisms to strengthen quarantine restrictions will relate to sports, cultural and other public events, the operation of hotels, passenger transportation, the work of subways, restaurants, cafes, and sports facilities.

For the period of adaptive quarantine, citizens are not allowed to stay in public buildings and public transport without masks or respirators.

The number of passengers transported by public transport must correspond to the number of seats.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.