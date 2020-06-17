subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31
17 June 2020, Wednesday, 17:44 81
Politics 2020-06-18T00:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31

Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is proposed to extend quarantine in Ukraine and the regions taking into account the epidemic situation until July 31,” Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

Besides, additional quarantine relaxation criteria were approved.

“The main thing is the occupancy of beds in healthcare facilities. If it exceeds 50%, quarantine needs to be strengthened,” Stepanov said.

By the criterion of the number of tests per 100,000 people, the boundary indicator is increased from at least 12 to at least 24.

It will be also taken into account the rate of increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection.

According to the statement of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on his Facebook page, a region with a significant spread of the disease will be considered a region with a case detection rate of more than 11% and an indicator of the dynamics of an increase in the number of new cases of infection - more than 8 cases per 100,000 people.

When determining the criterion for the number of tests, tests will be taken into account both by the method of polymerase chain reaction (PCR test) and by the method of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA test).

Updated mechanisms to strengthen quarantine restrictions will relate to sports, cultural and other public events, the operation of hotels, passenger transportation, the work of subways, restaurants, cafes, and sports facilities.

For the period of adaptive quarantine, citizens are not allowed to stay in public buildings and public transport without masks or respirators.

The number of passengers transported by public transport must correspond to the number of seats.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Regional Trains From Ju...
Cabinet Decides Not To Open Children's Recreation ...
Cabinet To Initiate Increase Of Fines For Failure ...
Boryspil International Airport Servicing Flights I...
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31
5 Countries Ready To Receive Ukrainian Tourists - Tourism Development Center
News
Yermak Speaks Ukrainian During Normandy Format Talks, Uses Interpreter During Speeches By Russian Presidential Administration’s Deputy Head Kozak 17:56
NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner Status Grants Ukraine Greater Access To Exercises And Intelligence Sharing – Kuleba 17:53
Ecolines Bus Carrier Will Resume Trips To Poland From June 18 17:51
5 Countries Ready To Receive Ukrainian Tourists - Tourism Development Center 17:48
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31 17:44
more news
Health Ministry Publishes List Of Countries In ‘Red’ And ‘Green’ Zones 18:00
Gazprom Wants To Destroy Theoretical Possibility Of Future Gas Transit Through Ukraine – GTS Operator Of Ukraine 18:52
Boryspil International Airport Servicing Flights In Routine Mode, To Send 11 International Flights On June 17 13:20
Zelenskyy Sues Artist Poyarkov For Threats Against Him 18:50
Court Will Consider Administrative Protocol Against Zelenskyy On June 19 For Violation Of Quarantine When Visiting Cafe, He Faces Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 13:43
more news
Health Ministry Publishes List Of Countries In ‘Red’ And ‘Green’ Zones 18:00
Moody's Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Fall By 4.5% In 2020 18:05
Checkpoints On Border With Crimea Resume Operation 18:07
OPG Asks Court To Arrest Poroshenko With UAH 10 Million Bail 18:46
Cabinet To Initiate Increase Of Fines For Failure To Wear Masks In Premises And Public Transport 18:48
more news
NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner Status Grants Ukraine Greater Access To Exercises And Intelligence Sharing – Kuleba
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok