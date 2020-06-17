Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Regional Trains From June 19 To 21 And From June 26 To 29

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company scheduled five regional trains for the period from June 19 to 21, and also from June 26 to 29 - the day before and after the Constitution Day of Ukraine - for additional passenger transportation.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Daily runs of regional trains are scheduled for the indicated period: No.864/866 Nedanchychy, Chernihiv – Kyiv-Volynskyi; No.884/883 Fastiv - Zernove - Kyiv-Volynskyi; No.888/887 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Vorozhba - Fastiv; No.896/895 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Konotop, Shostka - Kyiv-Volynskyi, No.880/882 Kyiv-Volynskyi –Slavutych - Fastiv.

Tickets for these trains will be sold for 50% of the seats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transport, as well as the movement of long-distance trains, were resumed in Ukraine.