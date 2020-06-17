subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Regional Trains From June 19 To 21 And From June 26 To 29
17 June 2020, Wednesday, 13:23 31
Politics 2020-06-17T23:30:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Regional Trains From June 19 To 21 And From June 26 To 29

Ukrzaliznytsia Schedules 5 Regional Trains From June 19 To 21 And From June 26 To 29

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia, passenger transportation, train, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., regional train

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company scheduled five regional trains for the period from June 19 to 21, and also from June 26 to 29 - the day before and after the Constitution Day of Ukraine - for additional passenger transportation.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Daily runs of regional trains are scheduled for the indicated period: No.864/866 Nedanchychy, Chernihiv – Kyiv-Volynskyi; No.884/883 Fastiv - Zernove - Kyiv-Volynskyi; No.888/887 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Vorozhba - Fastiv; No.896/895 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Konotop, Shostka - Kyiv-Volynskyi, No.880/882 Kyiv-Volynskyi –Slavutych - Fastiv.

Tickets for these trains will be sold for 50% of the seats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transport, as well as the movement of long-distance trains, were resumed in Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Ukrzaliznytsia passenger transportation train Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine. regional train

Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved ...
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quaran...
Ecolines Bus Carrier Will Resume Trips To Poland F...
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31
5 Countries Ready To Receive Ukrainian Tourists - Tourism Development Center
News
Yermak Speaks Ukrainian During Normandy Format Talks, Uses Interpreter During Speeches By Russian Presidential Administration’s Deputy Head Kozak 17:56
NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner Status Grants Ukraine Greater Access To Exercises And Intelligence Sharing – Kuleba 17:53
Ecolines Bus Carrier Will Resume Trips To Poland From June 18 17:51
5 Countries Ready To Receive Ukrainian Tourists - Tourism Development Center 17:48
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until July 31 17:44
more news
Health Ministry Publishes List Of Countries In ‘Red’ And ‘Green’ Zones 18:00
Gazprom Wants To Destroy Theoretical Possibility Of Future Gas Transit Through Ukraine – GTS Operator Of Ukraine 18:52
Boryspil International Airport Servicing Flights In Routine Mode, To Send 11 International Flights On June 17 13:20
Zelenskyy Sues Artist Poyarkov For Threats Against Him 18:50
Court Will Consider Administrative Protocol Against Zelenskyy On June 19 For Violation Of Quarantine When Visiting Cafe, He Faces Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 13:43
more news
Health Ministry Publishes List Of Countries In ‘Red’ And ‘Green’ Zones 18:00
Moody's Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Fall By 4.5% In 2020 18:05
Checkpoints On Border With Crimea Resume Operation 18:07
OPG Asks Court To Arrest Poroshenko With UAH 10 Million Bail 18:46
Cabinet To Initiate Increase Of Fines For Failure To Wear Masks In Premises And Public Transport 18:48
more news
NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner Status Grants Ukraine Greater Access To Exercises And Intelligence Sharing – Kuleba
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok