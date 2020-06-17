Boryspil International Airport Servicing Flights In Routine Mode, To Send 11 International Flights On June 17

The Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) is servicing flights in a routine mode, and intends to send 11 international flights on June 17.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press service of the airport.

On June 16, the airport serviced the flights of the Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company to Amsterdam, Lufthansa to Frankfurt, Belavia to Minsk, and SAS to Oslo.

In compliance with the online schedule, today, June 17, the airport is planning to send the flights of SkyUp to Bergamo, UIA to Paris, Etihad Airways and two flights of Belavia to Minsk, Lufthansa to Frankfurt, Air India to Lucknow, and the flights of Air France, KLM, Delta Air Lines and UIA to Amsterdam.

Besides, Wizz Air requested the airport to permit seven flights, however, later, cancelled them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Boryspil International Airport has accepted an international flight from Minsk after the resumption of flights on June 15.