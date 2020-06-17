subscribe to newsletter
  Ukraine Starts Negotiations On Procurement Of Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine After Completion Of Its Clinical Tests
17 June 2020, Wednesday, 13:17
Ukraine Starts Negotiations On Procurement Of Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine After Completion Of Its Clinical Tests

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine has started negotiations on procurement of an anti-coronavirus vaccine after the completion of its clinical tests.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the ministry is interested in making Ukraine one of the first to receive and use the vaccine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to deepen international negotiations on procurement of the vaccine in case one is created.

In April, Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to pay USD 1 million to a Ukrainian inventor of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

On June 16, the number of newly-registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine rose by 758 over June 15 to 33,234, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over June 14 to 943; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 13.8%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.8 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 17, there were 33,234 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 943 lethal ones.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 14,943 patients had recovered.

On June 16, a total of 758 new coronavirus cases were registered, 415 people recovered, and 31 died.

Therefore, on June 16, the number of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (758 vs 415).

The share of new coronavirus cases on June 16 made 2.3% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 15.

The number of active sick (the number of the sick without those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 17 made 17,348, up 1.8% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of the coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (4,082), Kyiv city (4,026), and Lviv region (3,227).

NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner Status Grants Ukraine Greater Access To Exercises And Intelligence Sharing – Kuleba
