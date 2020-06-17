Number Of New Covid-19 Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 13.8% To 758 On June 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.8 Times To 31 – Public Health Center

Number Of New Covid-19 Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 13.8% To 758 On June 16, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.8 T

On June 16, the number of newly-registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Ukraine rose by 758 over June 15 to 33,234, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over June 14 to 943; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 13.8%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.8 times.

This follows from a statement by the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of June 17, there were 33,234 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 943 lethal ones.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 14,943 patients had recovered.

On June 16, a total of 758 new coronavirus cases were registered, 415 people recovered, and 31 died.

Therefore, on June 16, the number of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (758 vs 415).

The share of new coronavirus cases on June 16 made 2.3% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at June 15.

The number of active sick (the number of the sick without those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of June 17 made 17,348, up 1.8% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of the coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (4,082), Kyiv city (4,026), and Lviv region (3,227).

Besides, Rivne region have registered 2,499 coronavirus information cases, Kyiv region – 2,078 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,849 cases, in Zakarpattia region – 1,808, Kharkiv region – 1,652, Volyn region – 1,554, Ternopil region – 1,510, Vinnytsia region – 1,500, Odesa region – 1,158, Zhytomyr region – 1,147, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,012.

A total of 592 cases were recorded in Kirovohrad region, 577 cases - Khmelnytskyi region, 564 cases - in Cherkasy region, 538 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 440 cases - in Chernihiv region, 338 cases - in Donetsk region, 323 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 281 cases - in Poltava region, 230 cases - in Sumy region, 183 cases - in Kherson region, and 66 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 15, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 666 over June 14 to 32,476, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over June 14 to 912; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.3%.

On June 14, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 656 over June 13 to 31,810, and the number of new deaths rose by 12 over June 13 to 901; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 1.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 33.3%.